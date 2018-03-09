  • STV
Steve Clarke named as February's manager of the month

The Kilmarnock boss took his side through the month without suffering defeat.

Award: Clarke's achievements have been recognised. SNS Group

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has been named Premiership manager of the month for February.

It's the second consecutive award for Clarke, who was also named top boss in December.

The Rugby Park side were undefeated last month after three wins and two draws in the league and also progressed to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The former West Brom boss guided his team to a memorable 1-0 victory over Celtic at the start of February, as well as beating Motherwell 1-0 and Dundee 3-2.

They also drew with both Edinburgh sides, Hibernian 2-2, and Hearts 1-1 and progressed to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup after defeating Highland side Brora Rangers 4-0 at Rugby Park.

When Clarke was appointed Kilmarnock manager the club were bottom of the Premiership having amassed just three points from eight games.

The club have now risen to fifth in the table and have maintained their sparkling form into March, as they secured a 2-0 win over St Johnstone in midweek and a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay with Aberdeen after a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie last weekend.

Next up for Kilmarnock is a home tie against bottom-side Ross County on Saturday who will be looking for a positive start under new manager Stuart Kettlewell.

