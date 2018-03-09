Rodgers: Rangers need to win and that brings pressure

The Celtic boss says his side will approach the game at Ibrox as they always do.

Ready: Rodgers says Celtic are excited about their Ibrox trip. SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted the pressure is on Rangers to win when the sides meet at Ibrox on Sunday and warned them to be careful what they wish for when the clubs meet in the Scottish Cup.

The defending champions go into the Premiership match six points in front and with a game in hand over Rangers but go up against a side that's hit a run of form under manager Graeme Murty.

Rodgers said he and his players were excited going into the top of the table clash but said that form was often irrelevant on these occasions. He said Rangers' position meant they had to win and that brought a level of expectation and pressure that his side didn't need to worry about.

"We're really, really looking forward to this one," he said. "These are always great games to be involved in.

"It's a game that excites us. It's a real good challenge and we focus on performing well.

"There's no doubt that Rangers have found a little more consistency in their game. They've got some good players but there's different pressures for both teams in this.

"We want to win the game and we'll focus very much on our performance. Rangers need to win the game, and that's different. There's a different psychology going into it.

"For us, we'll look to go there and do what we've done before, which is play really good football, dominate the game, defend well and hopefully win."

"Now, with their run of form, and I think it's been pretty evident, they expect to win.

"I think that's pretty clear. You hear all the noise yourselves. I think there's an expectancy and of course when there's that expectancy that brings a different pressure.

"So for them, they must win the game. For us, we want to win it and we'll do everything we possibly can, like in all the games we've had against Rangers."

"Either way, after the game there's still a lot of football left for all the teams but we'll really concentrate on taking on the challenge and the opportunity to show what a really good side we are. That's what it's always been for me in these games and none more so than Ibrox."

The sides have also been drawn to face each other in the Scottish Cup semi-finals and Rangers boss Murty revealed his players had cheered when the draw was made. Rodgers sounded a note of caution about their expectation.

"Someone mentioned that," he said. "I had no thoughts on it really, either way.

"I was always taught to just be careful what you wish for. That's how I was brought up.

"I think for them, they obviously expect, which is good. In the games at Ibrox we've played very well.

"They will look to probably play better than what they had in the last big pressure game they had, which was Hibs when Hibs played very well so they'll look to play better than that, I'm sure.

"For me, I can only control our own group and our own players."

