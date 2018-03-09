  • STV
McInnes surprised by Clarke's 'bizarre' comments

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle tyrone smith tyrone smith

The Aberdeen boss said he doesn't understand his Kilmarnock counterpart's unhappiness.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has said he found Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke's comments about him "bizarre" and claimed their disagreement over Shay Logan and Jordan Jones was sparked by Clarke himself.

The issues came after the cup meeting between the sides last week, when McInnes questioned a penalty awarded for Logan's challenge on Jones.

Clarke felt McInnes had branded his player as a diver and called on the Scottish FA to take action.

McInnes said he was surprised that there was an issue, insisting that Clarke's own behaviour post-match comments had created interest in the first place.

"It was surprising and a bit bizarre because I think it's Steve that's brought it into the public domain," McInnes said.

"My comments, having looked back at them again, are really about defending Shay because Steve was keen to get Shay sent off and then he was keen to get me into trouble with the SFA.

"It's not me that's brought it into the public domain, it's not me that should be commenting."

McInnes said if he had wanted to accuse Jones then he would have cited the Killie winger's previous bookings for diving but Jones had been fouled. He said he was a fan of Jones and had tried to make him an Aberdeen player last year.

"If I wanted to, I would have mentioned that he (Jones) got booked for diving a few weeks ago in the league and I would have mentioned that he's been booked for diving already this season and I would have mentioned that he got booked for diving last season, but I didn't," he said.

"It's Steve that has brought it into the public domain. I have no problem with Jordan Jones, it was a penalty kick. I think the referee made the right decision but it wasn't a foul by Shay Logan either.

"It's much ado about nothing, I like Jordan Jones as a player. I tried to sign him in the summer so there are no problems with him either. I am having to react to a comment by Steve."

The sides meet in their Scottish Cup quarter-final replay next week.

