McCann slams timing of Dundee's rearranged trip to Celtic

The Dark Blues will face Hearts, Rangers and the Scottish champions over six days.

Neil McCann's Dundee are four points clear off the relegation play-off position. SNS

Dundee boss Neil McCann has slammed the decision to rearrange his side's trip to Celtic Park in between fixtures with Hearts and Rangers.

The Dark Blues were originally meant to visit Glasgow's east end last Wednesday but the match was called off due to heavy snow across the country.

McCann said he pushed to have the fixture played during this week or next midweek but the Dens Park club were unable to come to agreement with their counterparts at Celtic.

Instead, the match has been rearranged for April 4, leaving Dundee to face fixtures with against Hearts, Celtic and Rangers in the space of six days.

Speaking ahead of his side's match with St Johnstone, McCann said: "It's a difficult run in. I was just speaking about the rearranged fixture with Celtic, I think it's really poor, the timing of it.

"We had a week this week where we could have played it but Celtic didn't want it because they've got the Old Firm at the weekend.

"Clearly they wanted a clear week to run at it. Next week could have been pencilled in quite easily had it not been a cup replay as that was Morton's replay time.

"So, why not then? Instead, they've saw fit to rearrange the game so we play Hearts on Sunday because it's televised, we go to Celtic Park on the Wednesday and now we go to Ibrox on the Saturday.

"Over six days we've got those three teams, I think it's poor from the powers that be, to decide to rearrange that then.

"But the home team always get the deciding say and they've decided they didn't want it, we'll just have to deal with that."

