Graeme Murty: Lack of sideshow shows Rangers' progress

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Ibrox boss believes the build-up to the Old Firm derby reflects a closer contest.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty believes his side's progress on the park has been reflected by on-pitch matters being the main talking point ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby.

The Light Blues host Celtic at Ibrox as they look to cut the gap at the top of the table to three points.

On a personal level Murty is looking to make it three games unbeaten against the Scottish champions.

The former Scotland international previously faced Celtic whilst attempting to steady the Ibrox ship following the sackings of Mark Warburton and Pedro Caixinha.

Having now been placed in permanent charge, Murty insists that Sunday's contest will be the first fixture that he's been in charge of Rangers which hasn't been overshadowed by goings on off the field.

He said: "The first time we did a Celtic-Rangers game, people were talking about record scorelines. The second time they were talking about the managerial situation.

"This is the first time people are talking about the game, which is a real positive to me in how far we have come as a football club and a squad, and it will be a really good marker along our journey into the place we want to be and the team we want to be.

"We are going to find out but I think we are stronger than we were. I think people would acknowledge that.

"We are a different kind of team and I would say our people in form are capable of causing anyone a problem.

"This is the biggest test we currently have and we have got a group of players who are really positive, really hungry and desperate to do well, which is a great thing for a manager."

