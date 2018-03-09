Berra and Souttar fit to start for Hearts against Hibs

The centre-halves had been injury doubts for the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road.

Hearts defenders John Souttar (left) and Christophe Berra (right) have been passed fit to start against Hibs. SNS

Hearts centre-backs Christophe Berra and John Souttar have recovered from injury in time to start against Hibs.

Scotland international Berra had been a doubt after picking up a head knock during the Jam Tarts' Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell last weekend.

But the centre-half passed concussion tests during the week and has now been cleared ready to start Friday's Edinburgh derby.

He returns to the centre of Craig Levein's defence alongside Souttar after the 21-year-old - expected to be named in Alex McLeish's upcoming Scotland squad - shaken off his own injury.

Neil Lennon has made one change to his Hibs starting XI from the side which drew against Kilmarnock last time out as captain Paul Hanlon returns in place of Ryan Porteous.