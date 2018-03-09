Alfredo Morelos extends Rangers contract until 2021

The Colombian forward joined the Ibrox club on a three-year-deal in the summer.

Alfredo Morelos has penned an extension to his contract with Rangers. SNS Group

Alfredo Morelos has signed a new one-year deal with Rangers, extending his stay at the club until 2021.

The Colombian forward has penned the extension after Rangers snubbed multiple offers from the Chinese Super League throughout January and February.

Morelos is currently joint top of the Premiership scoring charts having struck 17 times across all competitions so far in his first season of Scottish football.

The 21-year-old has followed James Tavernier and Josh Windass in signing an improved contract after the pair opted to commit their future to the Light Blues earlier this year.

On Morelos' new deal, manager Graeme Murty said: "We are delighted that Alfredo has committed his future to the club today.

"He is a very talented player and one that we know we can work with to make even better."