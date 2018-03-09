  • STV
Allan and Maclaren earn Hibs Edinburgh derby spoils

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Scott Allan and Jamie Maclaren scored to extend Hibs' Premiership lead over Hearts.

Scott Allan strikes the opening goal of the game in the Edinburgh derby. SNS

Midfielder Allan, who moved on loan to Easter Road from Celtic on deadline day, produced a moment of class amidst the hustle and bustle as he drilled a strike into the bottom corner on the hour mark.

Aussie forward Maclaren added a second for Neil Lennon's men with ten minutes to go after evading a number of Hearts players in the penalty area following a long throw.

Victory for Hibs in the fourth capital derby of the season extended their lead over their city rivals to twelve points in the Premiership.

Under the Friday night lights the atmosphere before kick off was raucous, so much so that kick off was delayed by three-and-a-half minutes after smoke bombs were thrown from the stands onto the pitch.

Once play did get underway, the action was equally as frantic.

Flashes of quality did break through during the opening 45 minutes as Martin Boyle and John McGinn looked to probe for the hosts but Hearts' defence - bolstered by Christophe Berra and John Souttar passing pre-match fitness tests - held firm.

The two teams were struggling to put together cohesive attacks such was the pace of the game and a breakthrough looked unlikely.

But the deadlock was broken on the hour mark. Allan produced a moment of class to edge Hibs in front on the hour mark, controlling the ball on his knee before slamming a half volley into the bottom corner.

Hibs were buoyant after the goal and nearly added a second soon after. McGinn found Maclaren with a long pass and the forward took it in his stride before firing towards goal.

Jam Tarts keeper Jon McLaughlin produced a wonderful save to tip the effort onto the crossbar.

Hearts regrouped and almost equalised when Kyle Lafferty found Steven Naismith with a through ball, but the former Rangers attacker's effort squirmed wide of target.

Jamie Maclaren doubled the hosts lead with ten minutes to go. The Australian received Efe Ambrose's long throw in the box, before evading Souttar and Naismith and placing the ball coolly into the corner.

