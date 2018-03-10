Brechin v Dundee United among SPFL games called off
Three fixtures have been postponed because of pitch conditions on Saturday afternoon.
Dundee United's Championship match against Brechin City is among three SPFL matches to be postponed on Saturday afternoon.
A waterlogged pitch at Glebe Park failed a pitch inspection, adding to earlier call-offs which saw Livingston's game against Inverness postponed, as well as Cowdenbeath's fixture against Montrose.
The call-off at Brechin adds to Dundee United's fixture headache. Csaba Laszlo's side have 13 games to play in the next seven weeks, with promotion play-offs likely to follow.
Dates for the rearranged fixtures will be announced in new course.