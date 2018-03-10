Brechin v Dundee United among SPFL games called off

Three fixtures have been postponed because of pitch conditions on Saturday afternoon.

Headache: United face a fixture pile-up. SNS Group

Dundee United's Championship match against Brechin City is among three SPFL matches to be postponed on Saturday afternoon.

A waterlogged pitch at Glebe Park failed a pitch inspection, adding to earlier call-offs which saw Livingston's game against Inverness postponed, as well as Cowdenbeath's fixture against Montrose.

The call-off at Brechin adds to Dundee United's fixture headache. Csaba Laszlo's side have 13 games to play in the next seven weeks, with promotion play-offs likely to follow.

Dates for the rearranged fixtures will be announced in new course.



