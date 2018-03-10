A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

There were 11 goals scored in the four top flight fixtures on Saturday

SNS GROUP

Hamilton 2-0 Motherwell

Martin Canning's men came out on top in the Lanarkshire derby to go ninth in the Premiership.

Marios Ogboe and David Templeton were the goalscorers as Hamilton beat their rivals at New Douglas Park.

Accies, on 29 points, leapfrog Dundee thanks to the win while Stephen Robinson's side remain seventh on 35 points.

Dundee 0 - 4 St Johnstone

Tommy Craig's men bounced back from a midweek defeat at Rugby Park to cruise their biggest Premiership win of the season.

Murray Davidson's shot was diverted into the net by Jordan Piggott before Chris Kane fired the visitors' second before the break.

Blair Alston grabbed the third goal of the match before before Kane got his second of the afternoon to move St Johnstone within two points of Motherwell in seventh.

Kilmarnock 3-2 Ross County

Steve Clarke's side extended their unbeaten run to nine matches with a victory against County.

Striker Lee Erwin put Killie in front before the break and Kris Boyd and Eamonn Brophy struck in the second half.

County struck with two late goals courtesy of Billy McKay and Alex Schalk and Stuart Kettlewell's side now sit four points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Partick Thistle 0-0 Aberdeen

Thistle increased the gap between themselves and bottom club Ross County to four points after holding Aberdeen to a goal-less draw at Firhill.

Partick went into the game having lost their last eight meetings with Aberdeen

In a frantic first-half, Graeme Shinnie should have put the visitors in front but shot straight at Tomas Cerny.

Steven Lawless saw an effort pushed away by Dons goalkeeper Freddie Woodman as Partick pushed for a winner after the break.

Aberdeen remain in third place with Hibs only two points behind after their victory in last night's Edinburgh derby.