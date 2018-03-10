  • STV
McInnes: It's not all doom and gloom at Aberdeen right now

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Dons boss says his side can turn things around to enjoy a strong finish to the season.

Positivity: McInnes says the Dons can improve.
Positivity: McInnes says the Dons can improve. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has said there are still grounds for optimism that his side can have a successful season, despite a grim 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle at Firhill.

The stalemate in Glasgow means Aberdeen have now gone four matches without a win and now have Hibernian sitting two points behind them in fourth place. The Dons are now five points behind second-placed Rangers and trail league leaders Celtic by 11 points.

However, McInnes said that his aim was to make sure that Aberdeen kept to their own standards and could still finish well.

"I am not surprised where Rangers and Celtic are and I am not surprised where Hibs are but we are trying to concentrate on ourselves and meet the demands we have met in the past few seasons," he said.

"Each year it is more difficult to reach them but I still think we are capable of finishing the season strongly.

"We are in a better position than a lot of teams."

Aberdeen now face Kilmarnock in a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Rugby Park in midweek and McInnes sees that match as a chance to spark an improvement in league form as well as seal a trip to Hampden.

"We have the opportunity to get into a semi-final," he said. "We are third in the league, we have opportunities to win games and get to where we want to get to, so it is not all doom and gloom.

"I think it is important for me and my players and staff to stick together, work hard and hopefully, as my experience shows in these types of runs, when you go four games without a win, sometimes by working that bit harder and taking more responsibility for your performance, you can turn the corner.

"Sometimes you can overthink it. I am sure if we can get ourselves into a semi-final on Tuesday it will no doubt help going into the next league game.

"As disappointed as we are today, I can still take a lot of positives from certain aspects of it and what was clear was a willingness to overturn what's been happening and get three points."

Thistle boss Alan Archibald admitted there wasn't much for the fans to enjoy but saw the point gained as a valuable one as they bid to beat the drop.

"It wasn't a classic was it?," he said. "But we are delighted with the point. 

"Nobody outside Firhill thought we were going to get anything out of the next three games (Hearts and Hibs to follow) so we are delighted with the point and I was delighted with the clean sheet as well. 

"I thought we merited it, especially with the second-half performance."

