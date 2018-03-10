  • STV
Stephen Robinson: I wanted to leave with Motherwell fans

Euan Strathearn

The Motherwell boss says his side did not play to the standard he has come to expect

Dejected: Stephen Robinson feels for Well fans who witnessed derby defeat
Dejected: Stephen Robinson feels for Well fans who witnessed derby defeat

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admitted he wanted to leave with their supporters as they left New Douglas Park long before the referee called time on their 2-0 defeat by Hamilton in the Lanarkshire derby.

Marios Ogkmpoe back-heeled home to give Accies the lead and David Templeton added a second midway through the second half.

It wasn't until stoppage time that substitute Gael Bigirimana landed Motherwell's first shot on target and most of the 1,700 away fans were mostly long gone by then and Robinson felt their frustration.

Robinson said: "It was especially disappointing for the number of fans that turned up in the pouring rain.

"I think three-quarters of them left before the end and I wanted to join them to be honest with you.

"But that's not the team we have come to know, that's not the team the fans have come to know.

"We will have them back on Tuesday morning remembering what has got us our relative success this season.

"They have been well reminded after the game, I can assure you of that. We are a team that wins second balls and plays on the front foot.

"All of a sudden when you think you are better than what you are, football has a funny way of kicking you in the teeth, and that's what happened."

Robinson added: "We were chasing the game right from the start. We gave away a sloppy goal from a set-play that we warned them about. Their delivery from set-plays all day was better than ours.

"I don't think we made their keeper make a save until the 93rd minute which probably summed up our threat in the final third."

Hamilton manager Martin Canning was delighted for January signing Ogkmpoe after the striker scored his first goal since his move from Crete.

"He works his socks off, he's such an honest, big guy," said Canning after his side moved eight points off the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

"Him and Antonio Rojano give us a lot up front, they give us energy, they are physical, they can take it in.

"It's important you get your reward for that as a striker. Yeah, you feel great when the team wins and when you have run about and worked hard, but when you get that goal it gives you that extra wee shot."

