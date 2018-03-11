Football Talk: Rodgers backs Murty, Roberts' derby message

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says Graeme Murty deserves the Rangers job on a permanent basis. SNS

Hibs landed a body blow to Hearts on Friday, before Neil McCann and Zander Clark went toe-to-toe on Saturday afternoon.

But on Sunday it's time for the weekend's main event as Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to deliver a knockout shot that ends Rangers' title challenge when the two sides face off.

Regardless of how the contest plays out, however, the Hoops boss believes his opposite number Graeme Murty is fully deserving of the Rangers job on a permanent basis when his spell in interim charge comes to an end.

One man desperate for a starring role on the pitch is Patrick Roberts. The Hoops winger has recently returned from fitness and has made his case to manager Brendan Rodgers for a starting jersey.

Elsewhere, former Light Blues Mark Warburton has revealed all on his sacking from the Ibrox club, insisting he only found out he'd left Rangers after it appeared on Sky Sports News.

