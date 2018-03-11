Team news: Bain handed Celtic debut, Murphy fit for Rangers

Scott Bain makes his first start since October, while Russell Martin misses out.

Scott Bain will make his Celtic debut against Rangers. SNS

Scott Bain has been handed his Celtic debut in the Old Firm derby.

The on-loan keeper starts at Ibrox having not played since October after Dorus De Vries picked up an injury.

Dedryck Boyata has recovered from a groin problem and will start alongside Jozo Simunovic and Kris Ajer at the heart of the Celtic defence.

For Rangers Jamie Murphy has shrugged off his own injury concerns in time to start on the wing.

Russell Martin, however, has lost his race for fitness, meaning Bruno Alves and David Bates start at centre-back.

