Ten-man Celtic win enthralling Old Firm derby at Ibrox

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to nine points.

Scott Brown and Kris Ajer celebrate Celtic's equaliser.
Ten-man Celtic won an enthralling Old Firm derby at Ibrox to extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points.

The Scottish champions went behind after just three minutes when Josh Windass struck following a mistake from Dedryck Boyata, but equalised soon after when Tom Rogic found the top corner from the edge of the box.

Rangers regained the lead through Daniel Candeias but Celtic responded once more when Moussa Dembele lofted a chip over Wes Foderingham just before the break.

The visitors spent the last half hour a man down when Jozo Simunovic saw red after he was adjudged to have elbowed Alfredo Morelos.

But they were to take all three points from Ibrox when substitute Odsonne Eduoard curled a terrific effort into the top corner minutes after coming on.

With Ibrox a cauldron a noise Rangers signalled their intent from the off. Dedryck Boyata was robbed of possession by Josh Windass three minutes in and the Englishman took full advantage, driving through on goal and slamming the ball past debutant Scott Bain high into the net.

Their backs were against the ropes but Celtic soon fought back. Tom Rogic swivelled 30 yards from goal before edging towards the Rangers box unchallenged. The Aussie midfielder made Rangers pay, curling a wonderful effort into the top corner on 12 minutes.

David Bates was injured as he made a late effort to thwart Rogic's strike and the defender was stretchered off, replaced by Fabio Cardoso.

Celtic were energised by the equaliser and circulated the ball well around midfield, quietening the previously raucous home support.

Yet for all the visitors' possession, it was the home side who scored next. Jamie Murphy drove inside before releasing Declan John. The defender's cut back evaded everyone before eventually finding Daniel Candeias, who arrived late from the opposite flank to place the ball into the bottom corner.

An end-to-end contest saw chances for both teams thereafter. Rogic tested Wes Foderingham once more from the edge of the box, while at the opposite end Alfredo Morelos continued to trouble the Celtic rearguard.

The champions again enjoyed a period of sustained pressure as they sought an immediate response, winning a procession of corners back-to-back. Foderingham denied Dembele after a tempting Rogic set piece found the Frenchman unmarked in the box.

McGregor was next to test the Rangers stopper, twisting and turning on the edge of the area before firing towards goal but Foderingham again tipped the ball wide.

Minutes before half-time Celtic restored parity. Scott Brown lofted a ball over the top and Moussa Dembele won a foot race with Bruno Alves before chipping Foderingham.

The early stages of the second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with Celtic dominating the ball but Rangers posing a real threat on the break.

But the first real talking point of the afternoon was soon to arrive as Simunovic saw red on 56 minutes. The Hoops defender was given his marching orders after he was adjudged to have elbowed Morelos by referee Willie Collum whilst battling to control a long ball.

It was Rangers turn to take control as the ten men of Celtic retreated. Morelos broke through on 67 minutes as Boyata was once again found wanting but the Colombian was denied by Bain at the near post.

Celtic, however, were to deliver a sucker punch. Substitute Odsonne Eduouard made an immediate impact, cutting inside from the left and curling the ball past Foderingham into the far top corner on 68 minutes.

Rangers struggled to break down a resolute away defence thereafter, although Morelos was to be gifted a golden chance to equalise. The forward struck the post from all of five yards, however, and Bain scrambled on the rebound to extend Celtic's lead at the top.

