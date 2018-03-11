  • STV
  • MySTV

Brendan Rodgers hails 'immense' Celtic victory at Rangers

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Celtic boss saw his side win 3-2 at Ibrox after going down to ten men.

Brendan Rodgers celebrates Celtic's winning goal against Rangers.
Brendan Rodgers celebrates Celtic's winning goal against Rangers. SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers lauded his side's "immense" showing against Rangers as the champions came from behind to win 3-2 at Ibrox.

Rodgers' Hoops twice fell behind as Rangers sought to reduce the gap at the top of the Premiership to three points.

But Celtic eventually emerged victorious, despite going down to ten men following Jozo Simunovic's red card, after substitute Odsonne Edouard struck the winner.

Asked if it was his most satisfying win over Rangers, Rodgers said: "Yes, definitely, because the odds are against you at times.

"That was like a game I watched growing up. Lots of drama.

"We made mistakes to go behind but it gives me great pride in the team because not only did we play well but we showed that toughness and character that you need.

"Rangers came in at the height of their confidence so for us to go on and win the game was an immense performance."

He added: "I'm delighted for the team. There was a lot of noise coming into the game but the guys kept their humility.

"They had to come twice from behind in the game and come up with a brilliant win."

Rangers came in at the height of their confidence so for us to go on and win the game was an immense performance.
Brendan Rodgers

Victory extends Celtic's lead at the top to nine points, whilst Rodgers' side also have a game in hand over their rivals.

The Parkhead boss insists the title race is far from over, however.

"Not by a long way," he said. "It's a big step for us though to go nine points clear with a game in hand but there's still a lot of work for us to do.

"When you come to one of your rivals and perform like we did, up against it for 30 minutes with ten men, you're entitled to celebrate."

Simunovic saw red after he was alleged to have elbowed Alfredo Morelos whilst challenging for a high ball.

His manager refused to criticise the decision.

Rodgers added: "I've watched it again and I can see why he's given it.

"Normally defenders have a straight arm but Jozo's was slightly bent and his elbow catches him, so I can see why it's given."

The Northern Irishman introduced a second forward following his defender's dismissal and was rewarded when Edouard bagged the winner.

On the decision to bring on another attacker, Rodgers said: "You could see with Rangers, they ran out of ideas a little.

"Both full backs were going so with two strikers on that leaves a two v two in half a pitch and I'll fancy Odsonne and Moussa Dembele 2v2 in half a pitch v most centre halves."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.