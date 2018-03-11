Brendan Rodgers hails 'immense' Celtic victory at Rangers

The Celtic boss saw his side win 3-2 at Ibrox after going down to ten men.

Brendan Rodgers celebrates Celtic's winning goal against Rangers. SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers lauded his side's "immense" showing against Rangers as the champions came from behind to win 3-2 at Ibrox.

Rodgers' Hoops twice fell behind as Rangers sought to reduce the gap at the top of the Premiership to three points.

But Celtic eventually emerged victorious, despite going down to ten men following Jozo Simunovic's red card, after substitute Odsonne Edouard struck the winner.

Asked if it was his most satisfying win over Rangers, Rodgers said: "Yes, definitely, because the odds are against you at times.

"That was like a game I watched growing up. Lots of drama.

"We made mistakes to go behind but it gives me great pride in the team because not only did we play well but we showed that toughness and character that you need.

"Rangers came in at the height of their confidence so for us to go on and win the game was an immense performance."

He added: "I'm delighted for the team. There was a lot of noise coming into the game but the guys kept their humility.

"They had to come twice from behind in the game and come up with a brilliant win."

Victory extends Celtic's lead at the top to nine points, whilst Rodgers' side also have a game in hand over their rivals.

The Parkhead boss insists the title race is far from over, however.

"Not by a long way," he said. "It's a big step for us though to go nine points clear with a game in hand but there's still a lot of work for us to do.

"When you come to one of your rivals and perform like we did, up against it for 30 minutes with ten men, you're entitled to celebrate."

Simunovic saw red after he was alleged to have elbowed Alfredo Morelos whilst challenging for a high ball.

His manager refused to criticise the decision.

Rodgers added: "I've watched it again and I can see why he's given it.

"Normally defenders have a straight arm but Jozo's was slightly bent and his elbow catches him, so I can see why it's given."

The Northern Irishman introduced a second forward following his defender's dismissal and was rewarded when Edouard bagged the winner.

On the decision to bring on another attacker, Rodgers said: "You could see with Rangers, they ran out of ideas a little.

"Both full backs were going so with two strikers on that leaves a two v two in half a pitch and I'll fancy Odsonne and Moussa Dembele 2v2 in half a pitch v most centre halves."