Brown: Rangers talked all week, Celtic did talking on pitch

The Hoops captain says Celtic still believed they would win after going down to ten men.

Scott Brown says Celtic's 3-2 win against Rangers ranks amongst his most memorable.
Celtic captain Scott Brown said he and his teammates did their talking on the pitch as they came from behind to beat Rangers.

The Hoops defeated their rivals 3-2 at Ibrox after going down to ten men to extend their lead at the top of the Premiership to nine points with a game in hand.

Last Sunday cheers could be heard from the Light Blues' dressing room after the two sides were drawn together in next month's Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Brown says the pre-match talk emanating from Govan only served to motivate Celtic.

He said: "Yes, they talked all week while we sat down, we did our talking on the park.

"We always do our talking on the park, whether we win or lose we fight to the last minute. We've won here a few times now so even with ten men we still had that belief."

The Parkhead skipper insists the win at Ibrox on Sunday ranks amongst his most memorable in a Celtic jersey.

Brown added: "It's definitely up there, with ten men for so long we had to defend really well and I thought Bainy was fantastic with the save he made on the line.

"It's great for him, he was chucked in at the deep end and dealt with it really well.

"We knew what we were going to do, we've top quality players on the park and scored some great goals."

"The players are unbelievable, three great finishes."

