James McFadden and Peter Grant join Scotland coaching team

Alex McLeish has named the former Scotland internationals as his assistants.

James McFadden will work as an assistant coach to Alex McLeish with Scotland. SNS

James McFadden and Peter Grant have been named as new Scotland manager Alex McLeish's assistant coaches, while Celtic goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods has also joined the national team.

The trio have been appointed on two-year contracts and will work alongside McLeish when Scotland host Costa Rica at Hampden later in the month.

McFadden earned iconic status in a Scotland jersey as a player, scoring 15 goals across 48 caps which included a memorable strike in Paris during McLeish's first stint in the national hotseat.

Grant, who was capped twice as a player, is to juggle coaching duties at Fulham with his new role as part of Scotland's backroom staff.

Woods, who has occupied the role of goalkeeping coach at Celtic for over a decade, will now work with Hoops stopper Craig Gordon and the other keepers at national level.