Football Talk: Hearts' injury blow, Old Firm fallout

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Harry Cochrane faces up to six weeks on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring. SNS

The dust has just about settled after a helter-skelter afternoon at Ibrox.

Celtic eventually emerged victorious despite going down to ten men, ensuring the champions created a nine point gap and breathing space at the top of the Premiership table.

Rangers ran their rivals close though, going ahead twice and seeing Alfredo Morelos miss from all of five yards in the dying moments.

David Bates was stretchered off in the aftermath of Tom Rogic's equaliser. The centre-half now faces a race against time to be fit for the Scottish Cup semi-final between the pair after fracturing a bone in his foot, say reports.

Across in Edinburgh, Hearts have also suffered an injury blow after hearing news that talented young midfielder Harry Cochrane faces up to six weeks on the sidelines. The 16-year-old hobbled off the park at Easter Road having sustained a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, English football is currently embraced by an injury sweat of its own as talismanic striker Harry Kane faces a prolonged period out of action.

The goal machine left the south coast on crutches following Spurs' 4-1 win over Bournemouth, with fears circulating Kane suffered ankle ligament damage which would leave his World Cup hopes in the balance.

