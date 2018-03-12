Oli McBurnie and Barry Douglas to earn Scotland call-ups

The duo will join Manchester United's Scott McTominay in Alex McLeish's squad.

Oli McBurnie has played for Scotland at youth level but will now join the senior set up. SNS

Oli McBurnie and Barry Douglas will earn their first Scotland call-ups when Alex McLeish names his squad later on Monday.

McBurnie has found himself amongst the goals since joining Barnsley on loan from his parent club Swansea, scoring five goals in seven games since his January move.

The 21-year-old has previously turned out in a Scotland jersey at Under 21 and Under 19 level but will now move a first stint with the senior squad.

Left back Douglas has been rewarded for a string of impressive displays for Championship leaders Wolves with news he will join up with the national set-up for the first time at the age of 28.

The former Queens Park and Dundee United defender has enjoyed a nomadic career to this point, spending three seasons in Poland with Lech Poznan and a year in Turkey with Konyaspor before his move to the Midlands.

The duo will join Scott McTominay in Alex McLeish's new-look group after the returning boss confirmed the Manchester United midfielder will play a part in the upcoming friendlies with Costa Rica and Hungary.

McTominay has opted to play international football with Scotland despite also been wanted by England.