Docherty: Cup clash offers Rangers quick shot at redemption

The midfielder said he's hurting after Rangers missed a big chance to beat Celtic.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5749643209001-docherty-cup-clash-offers-rangers-chance-at-redemption.jpg" />

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty said next month's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic offers the Light Blues a quick shot at redemption following their derby defeat on Sunday.

The Light Blues lost 3-2 to ten-man Celtic having twice led at Ibrox.

Victory for the Scottish champions extended their lead at the top of the Premiership to nine points.

Rangers have the chance to end Celtic's dreams of a double treble, however, next month when the two sides meet in the last four of the Scottish Cup.

Asked if the Hampden clash gives the Ibrox side a chance to rectify Sunday's loss, Docherty said: "Yes, I think so, maybe it's a good thing it's so soon."

"We'll go in to that game and prepare well.

"We're hurting just now of course but we'll go in looking to win, like we do any other game no matter who the opponent is."

"It's another chance in a semi-final so hopefully we go there and win."

Former Hamilton Accies star Docherty, who moved to Govan in January, insists the agony of defeat means he'll be looking to forget his first experience of the encounter quickly.

He added: "I'm hurting at the moment so it's not one I will remember fondly.

"Yes, it's a proud moment but ultimately we didn't come away with the points that we needed so I'll be trying to forget this and looking forward to the next one now."

"It's extremely tough to take, especially given the circumstances with them going down to ten men.

"But we didn't make the most of that, we slowed down which is the really dissapointing thing.

"Their second and third goals, we should be dealing with that better so it's a very disappointed dressing room.

"It's a big chance for us but we've ultimately come away with nothing.

"Sometimes football is like that, we just have to pick ourselves up again."

