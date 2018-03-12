The goalkeeper said he only learned he would start on the day of the Ibrox match.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5749654099001-scott-bain-savours-unbelievable-celtic-debut-at-rangers.jpg" />

Scott Bain toasted an "unbelievable" Celtic debut after making his first start for the club in their win over Rangers.

The goalkeeper, who joined the Hoops on loan from Dundee on deadline day, was informed he'd make his first appearance for the Scottish champions at Ibrox after Dorus De Vries was ruled out through injury.

Celtic emerged 3-2 victors on the day, leaving Bain to savour post-match scenes he says will live long in the memory.

He said: "It's the biggest game I've ever played in, the biggest win I've ever had.

"At the end of the game the scenes were unbelievable, like nothing I've ever seen before. I just wanted to savour that after the game.

"The way we won the match, going behind twice and going down a man, I'll definitely look back at the end of my career and think that was an unbelievable debut to make, especially at Ibrox.

"I just wanted to take a breath and enjoy it."

Bain joined Celtic after number one Craig Gordon picked up an injury.

He was made to wait for his first appearance, however, as Dorus De Vries stepped in as replacement.

The 26-year-old, who hadn't played since the end of October before Sunday, said: "You join a club the size of Celtic and think what an opportunity, I just wanted to showcase my talents.

"You never know what can happen, it's a funny old game.

"You just need one thing and hopefully it kickstarts your career."

