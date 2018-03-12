  • STV
Alex McLeish names six new faces in Scotland squad 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The new Scotland boss has named a 27-man group to face Costa Rica and Hungary.

Chance: McGeouch has been called up.
Alex McLeish has given six players their first call-up to the Scotland squad after naming 27 players in the group to face Costa Rica and Hungary.

McLeish, making his first selection since returning as national team boss, has given a chance to Scott McTominay, Jon McLaughlin, Barry Douglas and Dylan McGeouch, with Scott McKenna and Oliver McBurnie promoted from the Under-21s.

Russell Martin, Tom Cairney and Matt Ritchie have earned recalls, while 80-cap midfielder Darren Fletcher has not been included in the squad.

McLeish has yet to name a captain for the team, saying he will make that decision at a later date.

The match against Costa Rica at Hampden later this month will be the first time the sides have met since the 1990 World Cup.

Scotland will then travel to Budapest, where they will face a Hungary side currently ranked 54th in the world.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers

  • Jordan Archer (Milwall)
  • Alan McGregor (Hull City)
  • Jon Mclaughlin (Hearts)

Defenders

  • Barry Douglas (Wolves)
  • Grant Hanley (Norwich City)
  • Russell Martin (Rangers)
  • Scott McKenna (Aberdeen)
  • Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers)
  • Callum Paterson (Cardiff City)
  • Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
  • Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Midfielders

  • Stuart Armstrong (Celtic)
  • Tom Cairney (Fulham)
  • James Forrest (Celtic)
  • Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)
  • Kevin McDonald (Fulham)
  • Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian)
  • John McGinn (Hibernian)
  • Calum McGregor (Celtic)
  • Kenny McLean (Aberdeen)
  • Scott McTominay (Manchester United)
  • Jamie Murphy (Rangers)
  • Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United)

Forwards

  • Ryan Christie (Aberdeen)
  • Jason Cummings (Rangers)
  • Oliver McBurnie (Barnsley)
  • Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion)

