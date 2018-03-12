Scotland's fresh start: Meet the six new faces called-up

Alex McLeish has set about revamping the Scotland squad ahead of this month's friendlies.

Scott McKenna (left), Scott McTomina (centre) and Dylan McGeouch (right) have earned their first Scotland senior call-ups. SNS

New Scotland boss Alex McLeish has rewarded six players with their first call-up to the senior national side for this month's friendlies.

Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay, Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeough, Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and Wolves full back Barry Douglas are all included for the first time, while Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna and Barnsley striker Oli McBurnie make the step up from the Under 21s.

Scotland host Costa Rica at Hampden this month, before taking on Hungary in Budapest.

Here we run the rule over the fresh faces set to take pull on the navy jersey for the first time.

Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay has broken through into Manchester United's first team this season. PA

A cross-border tug of war took place to secure Scott McTominay's services and it was a battle eventually won by Scotland.

A graduate from Manchester United's fabled youth academy, McTominay has broken through into Jose Mourinho's first team this campaign.

The 21-year-old joined United's development centre at the age of five. McTominay started out as a forward but dropped back into midfield amid concerns over his growth and development.

Those worries were soon put on the back burner, however, as the Lancaster-born player shot up 14 inches over a two year period.

Injuries during that period of growth saw the youngster struggle for form and fitness but McTominay was to nail down a place with the Red Devils Under-21s as his body adapted.

McTominay was named on Mourinho's bench towards the end of last season for Swansea's visit to Old Trafford.

While he didn't get on that day, the prospect didn't have to wait long to make his bow and has gone on to appear across United's European, domestic cup and league fixtures this campaign.

Dylan McGeouch

Dylan McGeough has impressed at the heart of the Hibs midfield alongside John McGinn. SNS

McLeish ran the rule over McGeouch during Hibs' 2-0 derby win over Hearts and, having now called up the midfielder, clearly liked what he saw.

The 25-year-old produced a typically energetic and tidy showing at Easter Road as the home side dominated affairs in the middle of the park.

McGeouch has been somewhat of the unsung hero in Neil Lennon's engine room while his midfield partner John McGinn often steals the headlines.

The Glasgow-born midfielder switched from Celtic to Rangers and back again as a youth player before graduating to the Parkhead first team in 2011.

McGeouch was unable to find regular football at Celtic, however, and moved to Edinburgh on loan in a search for games.

Having impressed those at Easter Road the midfielder penned a permanent move to the capital.

Since then his game has gone from strength-to-strength, with McGeouch becoming an integral part of Lennon's promoted side in the process.

Jon McLaughlin

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5567380787001-jon-mclaughin-hearts-move-shocked-hibs-supporting-family.jpg" />

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin stated his intentions to force his way into the national team picture upon his arrival in Edinburgh.

Called up by McLeish for the first time following a string of shut-outs, he has now completed his mission.

McLaughlin was released by Championship outfit Burton Albion in the summer but has recovered impressively to become the Jam Tarts undisputed number one.

The Edinburgh-born stopper has formed part of a formidable back line alongside Christophe Berra and John Souttar, helping Craig Levein's side to a new clean sheet record at the club this season.

With previous Scotland number one Craig Gordon sidelined, the 30-year-old now has his chance to claim the national jersey.

Barry Douglas

Wolves defender Barry Douglas (left) previously played for Dundee United and Queen's Park. SNS

Wolves full-back Barry Douglas has played a key role in the Midlands outfit's Championship promotion tilt this campaign.

Across 29 appearances in the English second tier, the 28-year-old has racked up 11 assists and scored four times courtesy of a cultured left foot.

Former Queen's Park and Dundee United star Douglas has enjoyed a nomadic career since leaving Scotland five years ago.

A three-year stint in Poland with Lech Poznan was followed up by a year in Turkey with Konyaspor.

Far from just enjoying a payday, though, Douglas fine tuned elements of his game ahead of a return to Britain.

He has held down a spot on the left flank for Nuno Santo's table toppers as a result of his displays.

Despite losing to title rivals Aston Villa at the weekend, Douglas looks set to for a go at the Premier League next season.

Oli McBurnie

Oli McBurnie has played ten times at U21 level for Scotland. SNS

Oli McBurnie has hit the goal trail since joining Barnsley on loan from Swansea and has now been rewarded for his efforts.

Five goals in seven appearances for the Championship side have convinced McLeish that McBurnie is ready to graduate from Scotland's youth ranks to the senior squad.

Born in Leeds, the 21-year-old began his career at Bradford before joining Swansea in 2015.

The striker has starred for the Welsh club's reserves since then and scored a stunning hat-trick against Chelsea.

Having sought more regular first team starts after a run of sporadic appearances for the Premier League first team squad, McBurnie returned to Yorkshire on loan in January where he has found a rich vein of form.

Scott McKenna

Scott McKenna has rose to prominence this season, establishing himself at the centre of Derek McInnes' Dons defence.

His displays have caught the eyes of a number of managers down south and Hull were first to test Aberdeen's resolve with a series of bids in January.

Those advances were spurned, however, by the Pittodrie heirarchy and McKenna eventually penned a new, improved deal earlier this month.

The towering centre-half has proved imposing at both ends of the park this season, scoring a thunderbolt from 35 yards against Kilmarnock.

Capped at both Under-19 and Under-21 level, McKenna will now make the step up to the senior set up for this month's friendlies.

