McKenna has attributes to star for Scotland, says McInnes

The Aberdeen boss believes his centre-half has the mentality to cope with the test ahead.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes believes Scott McKenna is ready made for Scotland duty after the defender was called up to the senior national side for the first time.

McKenna, who has been capped at both Under 19 and Under 21 level by Scotland, will make the step up to the senior ranks after impressing in his breakthrough season at Pittodrie.

A product of the Dons' youth system, the 21-year-old has played 22 times in the top flight this campaign having previously spent periods on loan in the lower league.

McInnes insists McKenna will cope with the rigours of the international game despite his recent rise to prominence.

He said: "There had been a lot of talk so I am just delighted that has been confirmed.

"He won't let anybody down, I feel he's ready for it.

"It's a fantastic reward for him and it shows you how quickly it can change for a player, from being out of the picture not playing first team football your performances can get you that recognition.

"He keeps getting better and better, I know Alex was at the game on Saturday and he never put a foot wrong.

"He was very good and has been for the majority of games he has played."

McKenna has been touted as the solution to Scotland's problems at centre-half and has been the subject of interest from south of the border of late.

Asked if he believes the towering stopper can become a mainstay for the national team, the Dons boss added: "You are hoping so.

"If you see any young player established at one of the top clubs in Scotland, playing week in week out, it's of huge benefit to get them into the national set up as soon as possible.

"Scott still has a lot to do, he doesn't think he is the finished article and none of us do.

"But he is certainly showing a lot of the attributes, I include the mental strength to deal with any situation.

"I think he's got that in his favour alongside the more obvious physical attributes."

