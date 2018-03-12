Scotland to face Belgium in September friendly at Hampden

The national team will use the match as preparation for their Nations League opener.

Friendly: Scotland fans will welcome Belgium. SNS Group

The Scottish FA has announced Scotland will take on Belgium in a friendly at Hampden in September.

The match will be played just days before the national team's first Nations League match against Albania and will pit Alex McLeish's side against top-level opposition ahead of the competitive match.

With Scotland being drawn in a three-team group for the Nations League, they are obliged to fill the free dates with challenge matches and will welcome Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and company in the first of those games.

The match has been scheduled for Friday, September 7 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

"I am delighted to have secured such high quality opposition for our free fixture date at the start of our UEFA Nations League campaign," Scotland manager Alex McLeish said.

"As a side currently ranked in the top five in the world, Belgium are the standard to which our players should be aspiring and set the bar in terms of what we are trying to achieve with our play.

"With the fixture kicking off the crucial UEFA Nations League campaign, there is no better opportunity for our players to stake a claim for a place than by proving their mettle against players of this calibre."

