Football Talk: Saints want Rodgers, Moshni's United bow

Brendan Rodgers has been linked with various Premier League vacancies since taking charge of Celtic. SNS

Bacon and eggs, cheese and wine, ins and outs, Premier League managerial vacancies and Brendan Rodgers' name... some things just seem to always go together.

An opening has arisen on England's south coast after Mauricio Pellegrino was given his marching orders by relegation-threatened Southampton on Monday night.

And the Saints, who currently lie just one point clear of the drop zone, apparently see Celtic's manager as the man to guide them towards safety.

Rodgers is admired by Les Reed, the Premier League side's vice-chairman of football operations, and ranks high on the Saints' shortlist as a result, says the report.

Mark Hughes and Marco Silva, both sacked from top flight jobs this campaign, are the bookies favourites for the post, however.

Elsewhere, Bilel Moshni could make an immediate return to Scottish football as Dundee United look to include the ex-Rangers defender in their squad for Tuesday's Championship fixture with Queen of the South.

