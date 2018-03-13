Clarke: Cup run season defining for Aberdeen but not Killie

The Kilmarnock boss says the weight of expectation is on the Dons going into the replay.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke said Aberdeen's season could be defined by the length of their run in the Scottish Cup, while Killie are already on course to surpass expectations.

Clarke's Rugby Park outfit host their Premiership rivals on Tuesday in the quarter final replay, with the winners to face Motherwell at Hampden for a spot in the final.

Killie have recovered from a dreadful start to the campaign to find themselves in the Premiership's top six and last eight of the cup.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, currently sit third in the league having previously held a stranglehold on second place in the table.

Asked if the weight of expectation was on the Dons' shoulders going into the replay, Clarke said: "A number of people from Aberdeen have spoken about winning the cup, we speak about winning the tie.

"Their season could be defined by how well they do in the Scottish Cup, whereas our season up until now has been good.

"We've come a long way from the bottom of the table, we're in the top six now and hopefully we can secure a top six place in the next few matches which would be a good achievement for the club."

His Pittodrie counterpart Derek McInnes dismissed talk the fixture would have season defining ramifications as the Dons look to overtake second placed Rangers.

He said: "It's a bit dramatic to say that, but it does give us an opportunity to have a really successful campaign.

"As it will for Kilmarnock, Motherwell and anyone else left in the cup, they'll see it that way.

"At the start of the competition it's one we set out to win, regardless of who we are up against, and we still see that.

"There's still a lot of points to be gained in the league so it's not a season defining game for us.

"It will help us going into the league though if we can get a win, the feel good factor will give us a lift."

