The national U21 coach says Scott McKenna and Oli McBurnie's promotions are a huge boost.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5750430229001-mcleish-call-ups-boost-for-scotland-youths-says-gemmill.jpg" />

Scotland Under 21 coach Scot Gemmill said Alex McLeish's decision to promote Scott McKenna and Oli McBurnie to the senior squad has energised the youth set up.

Gemmill named his squad for this month's European Under 21 Championship qualifier with Andorra on Tuesday.

McKenna and McBurnie are absent from the 23-man selection having received call-ups to the senior squad set to take on Costa Rica and Hungary in friendly action.

Despite missing the duo, Gemmill insists McLeish's immediate interest in promoting young players has come as a great boost to all involved in the national squads.

He said: "He's shown it, he's selected some of them in his first squad since coming back in the building, he's made it clear he's putting a real interest in not just the Under 21s but the 19s and 17s.

I think it's great for everyone that the national team manager is going to show a real interest in the youth teams."

Gemmill was linked with the senior team vacancy before McLeish's unveiling.

The former Scotland international says it was flattering to be associated with the post.

He added: "It was enormously flattering, there's a huge interest in the national team.

"It shows the work with the youth teams is not going unrecognised which is great for all involved.

"But it's brilliant that an appointment has been made and everyone can look to the future and getting what we want, which is a successful national team."

