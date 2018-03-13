Neil Doncaster appointed to board of Scottish FA

The SPFL chief executive replaces Partick Thistle's Ian Maxwell at the governing body.

Elected: Doncaster has joined the SFA board. SNS Group

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster has been appointed to the board of the Scottish FA, the governing body has announced.

Doncaster has been elected by the SFA's Professional Game Board to replace Partick Thistle's Ian Maxwell on the full board at Hampden.

Maxwell, who is one of the leading contenders to succeed Stewart Regan as Scottish FA chief executive, is stepping down from the board.

A Scottish FA spokesperson said: "At today's Professional Game Board meeting, it was confirmed that Ian Maxwell had stepped down with immediate effect from the board of the Scottish FA.

"Neil Doncaster was elected unopposed by the Professional Game Board as his replacement."

The board of the Scottish FA now comprises Doncaster, president Alan MacRae, vice-president Rod Petrie, Alloa chairman Michael Mulraney , Scottish Amateur FA representative Thomas McKeown and independent non-executive directors, Ana Stewart and Gary Hughes.

Alan McRae, Scottish FA President said: "I would like to thank Ian Maxwell for his valuable contributions to the work of our Board, in particular, the part played by him during the recruitment of our national team manager.

"I am pleased to welcome Neil Doncaster onto our Board to replace Ian. Neil's experience in the game should be of great benefit to the Scottish FA and I look forward to working with him and the other directors to drive the game in this country forward."

Neil Doncaster, said: "I am very grateful for the support of the Scottish FA Board and look forward to Scotland's two main footballing bodies working together more closely than ever before for the good of the entire game."