Aberdeen reach Scottish Cup semi-finals after penalties

Freddie Woodman saves three Kilmarnock spot-kicks following 1-1 draw at Rugby Park.

Freddie Woodman saves Eamonn Brophy's penalty. SNS Group

Aberdeen goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saved three Kilmarnock penalties to put the Dons into the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Woodman - who was on loan at Kilmarnock last season - stopped efforts from Eamonn Brophy, Greg Taylor and Greg Kiltie after 120 minutes failed to split the sides in the quarter-final replay at Rugby Park.

Aberdeen will now play Motherwell at Hampden in April for the right to face either Celtic or Rangers in the final.

Kilmarnock opened the scoring early in extra-time through Stephen O'Donnell following a goalless 90 minutes.

But the lead didn't last long as Kenny McLean struck from the spot after 106 minutes.

With the sides locked at 1-1, penalties were needed and on-loan Newcastle keeper Woodman produced heroics to seal a 3-2 shoot-out win.