Football Talk: Maxwell's SFA power play, Murty reflects

Partick Thistle supremo Ian Maxwell has stepped down from his role on the SFA board. SNS

Poker faces had been order of the day but eventually someone has made their move to replace Stewart Regan.

Partick Thistle supremo Ian Maxwell has stepped down from the SFA board in order to officially apply to become chief executive of the governing body as the 42-year-old wants to avoid a conflict of interest between the two roles.

SPFL cheif Neil Doncaster filled the free spot on SFA board immediately after he was elected unopposed.

Elsewhere, Graeme Murty took the positives from Rangers' 3-2 derby loss to Celtic. The Light Blues boss insists that the atmosphere at Ibrox was one unlike any other he has experienced, ensuring the Sunday fixture proved a learning experience that will improve his coaching credentials.

Meanwhile, reports had suggested Brendan Rodgers may be set for a move to Southampton. It looks increasingly likely the Celtic manager will be staying put, however, as former Stoke boss Mark Hughes holds talks with the Saints.

