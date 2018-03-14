  • STV
Derek McInnes: Shoot-out 'lottery' theory is nonsense

Daryn MacRae

The Aberdeen boss says he was confident his team would beat Kilmarnock on penalties.


Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes celebrates after the Dons beat Kilmarnock on penalties. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said he never doubted his players would progress to a Hampden semi-final after their Scottish Cup replay went to penalties.

The Dons and Kilmarnock could not be separated after 210 minutes of action across two games, ensuring a penalty shoot-out would decide who met Motherwell in the last four of the competition.

On-loan Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was to prove the hero for McInnes' men after the 1-1 draw, saving spot kicks from Eammon Brophy, Greg Taylor and Greg Kiltie to send the Pittodrie side on their way to Hampden.

Niall McGinn smashed the bar with his effort but Aberdeen won the contest 3-2 with a penalty to spare.

McInnes said: "I said to the players, don't buy into this 'penalty-kicks are a lottery'.

"It's about concentration, technique, confidence, mentality.

"The good thing for me, when I went over I had a list of five I wanted to take them. I was confident all five would score.

"There were probably seven or eight of my players wanted to be in that first five. There was nobody moonwalking to the back of the line. Well, there was one, but I'll not mention him.

"But it shows the mentality. I think the experience of the team showed in that period.

"I said to the players: 'Our keeper will save a couple, just concentrate and commit to wherever you want to stick it'.

"We dealt with that situation better and that's the only thing that separated a very tough tie."

Kenny McLean had earlier kept the Dons in the tie,scoring from the spot after Stephen O'Donnell had put the home side in front six minutes into extra-time.

Killie boss Steve Clarke says a tough run of fixtures in the build-up to the tie left his players' tanks empty in the closing stages.

He said: "I just felt towards the end we looked a little bit jaded, mentally and physically.

"We had six games in 18 days, it's a big ask to play extra-time. That's why I am proud of the players, I thought they were magnificent.

"Aberdeen in the same period of time played three games. Maybe towards the end that was just a crucial little factor in the outcome.

"So, thanks to the fixture panels and the Scottish league and the SFA, we have had a hell of a run of games."

