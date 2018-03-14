Raith Rovers condemn racist abuse from fans at Ayr United

The League One side have launched an investigation to identify fans who abused player.

Target: McDaid was abused by supporters. SNS Group

Raith Rovers have condemned fans who racially abused Ayr's Declan McDaid and said they have launched an investigation to identify the supporters responsible.

The club said they have been made aware that away fans at Somerset Park on Saturday directed racist abuse towards McDaid during their side's 3-0 defeat.

In a statement on the club's official website, Rovers made it clear that the behaviour was completely unacceptable and vowed to take action.

It read: "Raith Rovers FC have received notification from Ayr United that the match referees attention was drawn to offensive remarks of a racial nature made during the game from the Railway End of Somerset Park (where the travelling support were housed last Saturday) to Ayr player Declan McDaid.

"Raith Rovers FC condemn in the strongest possible terms any form of abuse of a racist nature, are committed to investigating this incident thoroughly, and identifying the person or persons responsible.

"As well as being wholly unacceptable, this behaviour is in direct contravention of Raith Rovers Football Club's own supporters' code of conduct.

"Consequently, we have been conducting a rigorous investigation to identify the person or persons responsible. Any information that can assist in this can be sent in confidence to the Raith Rovers safety officer: safety@raithrovers.net

"At this crucial point in the league campaign the squad need all supporters energies focussed on the remaining fixtures, starting tonight at Forfar and continuing through East Fife at Starks Park on Sunday and onwards to the end of the season."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.