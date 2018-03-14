Hamilton will mix game up to avoid drop, says Canning

The Accies boss said his side employed direct tactics to find success against Motherwell.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5751156104001-accies-will-mix-game-up-to-avoid-drop-says-martin-canning.jpg" />

Hamilton boss Martin Canning said he will tailor Accies' tactics depending on the opposition between now and the end of the campaign as his side battle to avoid the drop.

The New Douglas Park outfit edged clear of the Premiership relegation zone with victory over Lanarkshire rivals Motherwell at the weekend.

Marios Ogboe and David Templeton struck in a feisty affair, while the Accies defence shut out the Steelmen to earn their first clean sheet in 14 games and all three points.

Canning accepts his side adopted a more direct approach in the win, but only done so in order to deal with Stephen Robinson's combative team.

He said: "That was for that game, the way Motherwell play we felt that was the best way to go and play against them.

"Obviously, if Ross County play 4-4-2 it might change what we do but for that game it was the right thing to do."

Accies face another potentially decisive fixture in the relegation battle on Saturday when they travel to the Highlands to face bottom side Ross County.

Victory for Hamilton would create an 11-point gap between Canning's men and the Staggies.

However, the Accies boss insists his focus is solely on the fixture and not the distance a win would create.

He added: "We don't speak about the gap, it's all about us.

"When you start looking at the gap you end up losing track of what is important.

"The important thing is we do our job and go up to Dingwall on Saturday and win.

"We've spoken about how important this game is this weekend.

"When you've had a couple of decent results, if you turn up just thinking you'll get another one you won't, you need to make sure your mentality is right.

"This is a huge game, every game between now and the end of the season is massive."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.