Dylan McGeouch determined to make most of Scotland chance

The Hibs midfielder is one of six new faces called up by manager Alex McLeish.

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch impressed new Scotland boss Alex McLeish during the Edinburgh derby. SNS

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch said he's determined to seize his Scotland chance with both hands by transferring his current red-hot club form onto the international scene.

McGeouch is one of six new faces called-up by Alex McLeish for the squad to face Costa Rica and Hungary later this month.

McLeish watched the 25-year-old in action on Friday night in the Edinburgh derby as he mulled over his selection, before opting to include McGeouch following a typically effervescent display in the middle of the park.

The former Celtic player insisted he only recently shown interest in pulling on the national jersey, having previously focused solely on putting together a run of his games for his club after a series of injuries.

He said: "Every Scottish player dreams of playing for the national team but I was more looking at just getting a run of games for Hibs, never mind looking at the Scotland picture.

"But once I started to get spoken about for Scotland it started to kick in that maybe I can make the squad if I keep doing well.

He added: "Alex has seen my style of play and hopefully it can fit in to the way he wants to play. If I'm given the opportunity, it's up to me to take it."

McGeouch reckons he's currently in the form of his life having spent the summer working with a specialist recommended by Scotland international Robert Snodgrass as he looked to overcome his fitness troubles.

He said: "I've had spells here or there but not been consistent enough.

"Now that I've got rid of niggling injuries I'm putting a run together and you're probably seeing the best of me.

He added: "Neil Lennon has been excellent. He wears his heart on his sleeve and is fighting with you from the touchline.

"If you're not on your game he tells you.

"The medical team have got me right physically and the manager has taken me on from there."

The former Celtic player contract at Easter Road expires in the summer.

McGeouch confirmed talks are ongoing with Hibs but is determined to keep his options open while he considers the next step in his career.

He said: "Talks are still ongoing, I'm just enjoying playing after a frustrating couple of years. We'll see what happens with the talks.

"I've enjoyed my time here, it's been great. There's been a lot of highs, winning the cup, promotion and fighting for second or third place this year.

"It's been a great season and a great spell but obviously I have to look after myself and get the best deal for myself at this point of my career."

"I won't just take the first offer that came if I wanted to leave, it's all about getting the right move for myself.

"If it's staying here then great, if it's somewhere else then that's something I need to look at. We'll see what happens."

