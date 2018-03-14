  • STV
  • MySTV

Dylan McGeouch determined to make most of Scotland chance

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Hibs midfielder is one of six new faces called up by manager Alex McLeish.

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch impressed new Scotland boss Alex McLeish during the Edinburgh derby.
Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch impressed new Scotland boss Alex McLeish during the Edinburgh derby. SNS

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch said he's determined to seize his Scotland chance with both hands by transferring his current red-hot club form onto the international scene.

McGeouch is one of six new faces called-up by Alex McLeish for the squad to face Costa Rica and Hungary later this month.

McLeish watched the 25-year-old in action on Friday night in the Edinburgh derby as he mulled over his selection, before opting to include McGeouch following a typically effervescent display in the middle of the park.

The former Celtic player insisted he only recently shown interest in pulling on the national jersey, having previously focused solely on putting together a run of his games for his club after a series of injuries.

He said: "Every Scottish player dreams of playing for the national team but I was more looking at just getting a run of games for Hibs, never mind looking at the Scotland picture.

"But once I started to get spoken about for Scotland it started to kick in that maybe I can make the squad if I keep doing well.

He added: "Alex has seen my style of play and hopefully it can fit in to the way he wants to play. If I'm given the opportunity, it's up to me to take it."

McGeouch reckons he's currently in the form of his life having spent the summer working with a specialist recommended by Scotland international Robert Snodgrass as he looked to overcome his fitness troubles.

He said: "I've had spells here or there but not been consistent enough.

"Now that I've got rid of niggling injuries I'm putting a run together and you're probably seeing the best of me.

He added: "Neil Lennon has been excellent. He wears his heart on his sleeve and is fighting with you from the touchline.

"If you're not on your game he tells you.

"The medical team have got me right physically and the manager has taken me on from there."

The former Celtic player contract at Easter Road expires in the summer.

McGeouch confirmed talks are ongoing with Hibs but is determined to keep his options open while he considers the next step in his career.

He said: "Talks are still ongoing, I'm just enjoying playing after a frustrating couple of years. We'll see what happens with the talks.

"I've enjoyed my time here, it's been great. There's been a lot of highs, winning the cup, promotion and fighting for second or third place this year.

"It's been a great season and a great spell but obviously I have to look after myself and get the best deal for myself at this point of my career."

"I won't just take the first offer that came if I wanted to leave, it's all about getting the right move for myself.

"If it's staying here then great, if it's somewhere else then that's something I need to look at. We'll see what happens."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.