Daniel Candeias signs contract extension at Rangers

The winger has extended his stay at Ibrox after a positive start to his time at Rangers.

Boost: Candeias has signed a new contract. SNS Group

Daniel Candeias has committed his future to Rangers, signing an extension to his contract at the Ibrox club.

The winger has been rewarded for his recent form with a new deal that runs until the summer of 2020.

Candeias has impressed since he arrived at Rangers last summer as one of Pedro Caixinha's new recruits and has thrived under Graeme Murty.

The 20-year old has scored six goals and contributed eight assists in his 36 appearances for the side this season.