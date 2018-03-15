  • STV
Football Talk: Ajer's new deal, Doncaster move slammed

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Deal: Ajer is in talk over a new contract.
It's been quite a week for Kristoffer Ajer.

Celtic's teenage defender was part of the side that defeated Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday and just days later he received his first call-up to the Norway squad. Now, it's being reported his performances are set to be rewarded with a new long-term contract.

Ajer isn't the only Celtic player feeling the love today. Scott Bain spent a brief spell with Hibs before moving to Celtic on loan from Dundee and Neil Lennon has revealed he's keen to sign the keeper this summer.

Hearts have also been credited with an interest in Bain but they may have another signing target closer to home with Steven Naismith saying he would consider a permanent move when his loan deal expires, though a lucrative Norwich contract may be a stumbling block.

Over at Hampden, off-the-pitch matters dominate. Ian Maxwell left the Scottish FA board to clear the way for his application to be chief executive and has been given the all-clear, and backing, to take on the job by his club boss at Partick Thistle.

However, Maxwell's replacement in the SFA boardroom Neil Doncaster hasn't enjoyed the same public praise. Former St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour has described the SPFL chief exec's place at the SFA's top table as "shocking" and "unbelieveable", while suggesting Maxwell shouldn't be first pick for the the vacancy he has his eye on.

Elswhere, Mark Hughes has been named as Southampton's new manager, Jose Mourinho has been linked with a move to PSG and Neymar's heartfelt tribute to Stephen Hawking has not been met with the response he expected.

