Blow for Motherwell as Tanner faces six months out

The forward needs surgery on a knee injury and is set for a long spell in recovery.

Injury: Tanner could be out for six months. SNS Group

Motherwell could be without Craig Tanner for up to six months after the player suffered a serious knee injury in training.

The 23-year old forward requires surgery after injuring his patella tendon and is likely to be sidelined for between four and six months.

"Craig suffered an unfortunate injury through the week," Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson revealed. "It was a freak incident that happened with nobody near him as he tried a cross field pass.

"Unfortunately for Craig, and for us, we'll be without him for a few months.

"He's been an important part of our setup and we'll give him all the support he needs as he works his way back."

Tanner has made 26 appearances for the club since joining from Reading last summer, scoring six goals.

