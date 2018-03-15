  • STV
Craig Levein preparing for summer overhaul of Hearts squad

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Tynecastle boss said he expects to sign between seven and ten players this summer.

Hearts boss Craig Levein says recent league and cup defeats have been "sore" to take.
SNS

Hearts boss Craig Levein said he will look to sign up to ten players in the summer as the Jam Tarts rebuild following a "tumultuous" campaign.

Fifteen new faces have arrived through the Tynecastle entrance since last summer, with Levein moving from director of football to the dugout in the same period.

Hearts currently occupy a top six spot in the Scottish Premiership but have suffered damaging league and cup defeats to Hibs and Motherwell of late which Levein says have left the club hurting.

The Tynecastle manager is determined to press ahead with a fresh recruitment drive come the summer in a bid to improve fortunes on the park.

He said: "It's been a tumultuous season, I think there are a number of areas we need to improve on in the football department.

"Recruitment is always important but we're not the only team who will be shuffling the pack.

"We've not had a particularly good season but you don't always get what you wish for."

Asked how many players Hearts will look to add during the upcoming transfer window, he said: "Between seven and ten, it just depends on what we can find for the money available.

"It's a normal situation. I see it as an opportunity, the recruitment in January was good so I'm hopeful we can do the same again in the summer."

Levein added five players to his squad during the January window, including three on loan whom he is keen to tie down on permanent deals.

He said: "I would like to but there are complications as every loan deal is for a period of time, if you want to extend that there are conversations to be had.

"In particular Steven Naismith, Joaquim (Adao), Demi (Mitchell) they've all added to the group but whether it's possible I don't know."

Hearts have embarked on similarly extensive squad overhauls during the last three summer windows.

Levein said while he would like to develop a cohort of players who remain in the capital long term a turnaround is required once more in order to stamp his mark on the makeup of the squad.

On another window of ins and outs, he added: "It's normal. I look at the situation quite clearly, as soon as my role changed and I became the manager it's up to me to pick the players that I want to play the style I want to play.

"We are one window into that, I was quite happy with the quality of players who came in in January and I'm looking to improve on that in the summer."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.