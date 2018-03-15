Ross County set for 'biggest game' in battle to avoid drop
The Staggies face Hamilton Accies on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.
Ross County will face their biggest game of the season when relegation rivals Hamilton visit the Highlands on Saturday, say co-manager Steven Ferguson and striker Billy McKay.
The Staggies currently languish at the foot of the Scottish Premiership, four points behind second bottom Partick Thistle and seven points from safety.
Owen Coyle resigned from his position as manager after a string of poor results, with Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell placed in charge until the end of the campaign.
The duo saw their side rally against Kilmarnock during their first match in charge but ultimately fall to a 3-2 defeat.
Accies, meanwhile, beat Lanarkshire rivals Motherwell 2-0 at New Douglas Park to edge clear of the drop zone.
Another victory on Saturday for Martin Canning's men would extend the gap between them and the Staggies to 11 points.
Ferguson and McKay now insist the match is the most important of the season given their current predicament.
