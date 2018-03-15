Neil Lennon hit with five-match ban for misconduct

The Hibs coach has been suspended for misconduct during the match against Kilmarnock.

Ban: Lennon has been sanctioned by the Scottish FA. SNS Group

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has been given a five-match ban for misconduct during a recent Premiership match against Kilmarnock.

Lennon will miss three matches with immediate effect, with the remaining two game ban only applied if he commits misconduct again before the end of 2018. He was also censured for his post-match comments criticising match officials.

Hibernian will not appeal the decision.

The 46-year-old will now sit out the matches against St Johnstone, Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies.

Lennon was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Clancy after protesting against the decision to award Killie a penalty during Hibs' 2-2 draw at Rugby Park on February 24.

The Hibs boss angrily confronted the official, sarcastically clapping after he was banished from the touchline and slated the standard of refereeing in Scotland during his post-match interviews, branding it "amateur" and "Mickey Mouse".

That brought two charges from the Scottish FA compliance officer.

The first was for committing misconduct at a match, with the second calling him to account for criticising "decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official".

