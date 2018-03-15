Neil McCann and Zander Clark charged by SFA over bust-up

The Dundee boss and St Johnstone keeper have being charged with excessive misconduct.

Dundee boss Neil McCann is led away following the altercation with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark. SNS

Dundee manager Neil McCann and St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark have been charged with misconduct by the Scottish FA after the pair clashed following the Saints' 4-0 win at Dens Park.

Tempers flared on the touchline at the final whistle, with McCann at the centre of arguments between the staff of both teams.

After a confrontation with St Johnstone kit man Manny Fowler, McCann and Saints substitute Clark went head to head. After Clark held McCann, the Dundee boss appeared to strike him on the face. The trouble continued into the tunnel after both teams left the field.

The Scottish FA compliance officer has reviewed the incident and has now issued McCann and Clark with notices of complaint, summoning the pair to Hampden to explain their actions on March 29.

After the match, McCann denied hitting Clark, saying that he had been trying to free himself.

"The spat at the end, I'm just a bit fired up," he said. "I thought I was controlled during the match but I've gone over and words were exchanged and one of their players has put their hand on me and wouldn't let go.

"I asked him to let go and he wouldn't. It took me a wee bit of time to calm down and walk away.

"But when somebody puts their hands on you and you ask them to remove them and they don't, it is hard to just back off.

"I put my hands up to grab Zander to say get his hands off me. Then I retracted them because I had started to regain my composure.

"There was no punch, no slap or anything like that though."

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright was unhappy with the incident and highlighted the behaviour of McCann's assistant Graham Gartland.

"They were waiting for us at the end, it was like a throwback to when I played in a pub team," he said.

"I'm disappointed it has happened and to feel we have done something wrong because we did nothing wrong.

"We don't have a problem in terms of discipline of staff.

"It has been a problem for them, I think twice he's (Gartland) been sent off this year.

"It was mild compared to what it was when we were here the last time."