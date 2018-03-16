The Hearts keeper is looking to stake his claim for a start in Alex McLeish's side.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5752102783001-jon-mclaughlin-eyes-vacant-scotland-number-one-jersey.jpg" />

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin believes the Scotland number one jersey is up for grabs at the moment with two of the national side's mainstays in the position currently out of the picture.

McLaughlin was called up for Scotland duty for the first time on Monday following a string of impressive displays for his club.

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon misses out this time around however due to injury, while David Marshall has been overlooked by Alex McLeish after losing his starting berth at Hull to Allan McGregor.

Former Burton Albion stopper McLaughlin believes the duo's non-inclusion has opened the door for the time being as he battles with McGregor and Millwall's Jordan Archer for the number one shirt against Costa Rica.

He said: "It's a massive honour to get the call-up from your national side and to be involved in a full international set-up.

"I think everyone realises that this is a big opportunity, you've had such strength in the goalkeeping department for Scotland for such a long time.

"With Craig Gordon injured and McGregor and Marshall both playing for the same club it means McGregor's selected but Marshall's not.

"That's two of your stand-out regulars for Scotland for a very long time out of the squad so it gives an opportunity to someone else.

"With friendlies you never know a manager's thinking and if you do get the opportunity then it's vital that you're ready to take that."

The stopper is out of contract at Hearts in the summer and has been linked with a move away from the capital.

McLaughlin says that no progress has been made as yet on a new deal, with talks parked for the time being.

The 30-year-old insists however that his recent call-up to national duty will play his part in his decision come the summer.

He added: "It can't be a coincidence that in ten years of football there was no sort of interest or no real radar for the international scene and since being up here there's been so much attention brought to it.

"If you do decide to go somewhere else will that have a bearing on this and absolutely that's something your really have to consider because it's a pinnacle of a career if you can be in your national team."