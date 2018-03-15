Celtic's Jozo Simunovic turns down international call-up

The defender has opted against playing for Bosnia & Herzegovina in upcoming friendlies.

Jozo Simunovic played for Croatia at youth level before choosing to represent Bosnia & Herzegovina. SNS

STV News understands that Jozo Simunovic has decided not to represent Bosnia & Herzegovina in their upcoming friendlies in order to fully focus on playing for Celtic.

The Hoops centre-half was set to make his senior international debut in this month's fixtures with Bulgaria and Senegal.

However, after consulting with national team boss Robert Prosinecki Simunovic has decided against joining up with the Bosnia & Herzegovina squad in order to concentrate on his performances for Brendan Rodgers' Hoops.

Simunovic played for Croatia at every stage of youth level but chose to represent Bosnia & Herzegovina in July 2017 after failing to break through to Croatia's starting line-up.