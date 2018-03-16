Football Talk: Marseille target Dembele, Saints' SFA rage

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Moussa Dembele scored in Celtic's Old Firm derby win over Rangers. SNS

He may have missed out on a spot in Les Blues but Moussa Dembele remains talk of the town across the English channel.

The Celtic striker was under consideration for a call-up to the French senior squad for their World Cup warm-up fixtures after returning to form in a Hoops jersey.

But he was eventually overlooked, instead named in the Under 21s for their upcoming Euro qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Montegro.

His run of four goals in three games has attracted more than just the attention of the national set up in France, however.

Marseille were linked with a move for Dembele last summer and have reignited their interest in the 21-year-old following his strike at Ibrox, say reports.

The Ligue 1 outfit beat Athletic Bilbao on Thursday to book their spot in the last eight of the Europa League.

Celtic's conquerors Zenit won't be joining them though after they were eliminated by Red Bull Leipzig.

Elsewhere, St Johnstone are apparently seething with the authorities after it emerged their goalkeeper Zander Clark could be hit with a bigger ban than Dundee boss Neil McCann.

The duo received SFA notices of complaint on Thursday following their Dens Park bust-up. If Clark is found guilty of excessive misconduct for squaring up to McCann he will face a sliding scale of punishments ranging four games to 16 in the worst cases.

St Johnstone are expected to vehemently defend their man at the Hampden hearing, says the report.

Meanwhile, SFA performance director Malky Mackay reckons Stewart Regan must regret ruling the former Wigan boss out of contention for the Scotland job in a radio interview.

