Scotland U21s to face hosts France in Toulon tournament

Scot Gemmill's side will line up against the hosts, South Korea and Togo in Group B.

Scotland reached the semi-final of last year's Toulon tourament. SNS GROUP

Scotland Under 21s have been drawn in Group B alongside hosts France for this summer's Toulon tournament.

Scot Gemmill's side will also face South Korea and Togo in the 12-team competition.

The annual tournament is seen as one of the most prestigious events in the calendar at under-21 level.

The Scots reached the semi-final stage last year and return to the south of France looking for further success.

Full Draw

Group A: China, England, Mexico, Qatar

Group B: France, Scotland, South Korea, Togo

Group C: Canada, Japan, Portugal, Turkey

Fixtures

Scotland v Togo, Sunday, May 27, kick-off 4.30pm, Stade de Lattre, Aubagne

Scotland v France, Wednesday, May 30, kick-off 6.30pm, Stade D'Honneur, Salon

Scotland v South Korea, Saturday, June 2, kick-off 2pm, Stade Parsemain, Fos-Sur-Mer

