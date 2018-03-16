Scotland U21s to face hosts France in Toulon tournament
Scot Gemmill’s side will line up against the hosts, South Korea and Togo in Group B.
Scotland Under 21s have been drawn in Group B alongside hosts France for this summer's Toulon tournament.
Scot Gemmill's side will also face South Korea and Togo in the 12-team competition.
The annual tournament is seen as one of the most prestigious events in the calendar at under-21 level.
The Scots reached the semi-final stage last year and return to the south of France looking for further success.
Full Draw
Group A: China, England, Mexico, Qatar
Group B: France, Scotland, South Korea, Togo
Group C: Canada, Japan, Portugal, Turkey
Fixtures
Scotland v Togo, Sunday, May 27, kick-off 4.30pm, Stade de Lattre, Aubagne
Scotland v France, Wednesday, May 30, kick-off 6.30pm, Stade D'Honneur, Salon
Scotland v South Korea, Saturday, June 2, kick-off 2pm, Stade Parsemain, Fos-Sur-Mer
