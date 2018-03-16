Chris Burke: Kilmarnock have no fear under Steve Clarke 

The Killie winger says Clarke is up there with the best managers he's worked with.

Chris Burke says that Kilmarnock fear no one having been revitalised under Steve Clarke.

Killie have climbed from the bottom of the Premiership to fifth since the ex-Chelsea coach arrived at Rugby Park.

Winger Burke scored a last-minute equaliser against his former club Rangers in Clarke's first game in charge, with the Ayrshire outfit since securing victories over both sides of the Old Firm.

Speaking ahead of Killie's visit to Ibrox, he said: "I think the manager's showed that we don't fear anybody in this league, that's the important thing.

"Can we compete? Yes. Can we get a result? Yes.

"It's no different whether you go to Ibrox or somewhere else on the league.

"There will be pressure on Rangers to get the three points after the result against Celtic so the next game is a big test for them."

The former Scotland international has worked under high-profile managers including Walter Smith, Alex McLeish and Chris Hughton, but believes his current boss ranks amongst the very best.

He added: "I've said to the young ones they have to take what the manager's giving them and take it like a sponge to water because his information is fantastic.

"Everything he delivers is top quality, whether if it's a meeting or in training.

"I've been fortunate enough to have some good managers in my career but the manager now is definitely up there."