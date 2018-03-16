Rangers' Josh Windass wins Premiership player of the month

The attacker was named February's top performer after scoring five goals in the league.

Rangers attacker Josh Windass scored a hat-trick against Hamilton in February. SNS

Rangers attacker Josh Windass has been named the Scottish Premiership's player of the month for February.

The 24-year-old scored five goals across the month, including a hat-trick in the Light Blues' 5-3 win over Hamilton, as Graeme Murty's side won four games in a row.

Windass also struck last weekend in Rangers' loss to Celtic at Ibrox, taking his tally in the league to 12 goals.

February proved a fruitful month for the English forward as Windass also penned a one-year extension to his Rangers deal which extends his stay at the club until 2021.