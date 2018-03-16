Rangers' Josh Windass wins Premiership player of the month
Rangers attacker Josh Windass has been named the Scottish Premiership's player of the month for February.
The 24-year-old scored five goals across the month, including a hat-trick in the Light Blues' 5-3 win over Hamilton, as Graeme Murty's side won four games in a row.
Windass also struck last weekend in Rangers' loss to Celtic at Ibrox, taking his tally in the league to 12 goals.
February proved a fruitful month for the English forward as Windass also penned a one-year extension to his Rangers deal which extends his stay at the club until 2021.