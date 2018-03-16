Rangers defender David Bates out injured for six weeks

Bates suffered ankle ligament damage during his side's 3-2 defeat to Celtic at Ibrox.

Bates had to be stretchered off in last week's Old Firm derby. SNS GROUP

Rangers defender David Bates faces six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining ankle ligament damage.

Bates, 21, was stretchered off after colliding with Celtic's Tom Rogic as the Aussie scored in last weekend's Old Firm derby.

Initial fears that the defender had broken his foot were dismissed earlier in the week but scans have now revealed significant damage to his ankle.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty said: "It's likely to be a minimum of six weeks out for David sadly.

"David is a big loss for us but it is an opportunity for the rest of the guys in the squad to step up and fill the space."

Meanwhile, Graham Dorrans returned from a length spell out to play 45 minutes for Rangers development side in midweek.

Russell Martin is available for selection once again having trained on Friday.